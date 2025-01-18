Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Call for Ideological Battle in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi vowed to ideologically defeat the BJP-RSS in Bihar, criticizing RSS chief's views on Independence. He addressed socioeconomic issues in Bihar and discussed pushing for a caste census. Gandhi criticized the government's wealth concentration and low representation of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has pledged to ideologically challenge the BJP-RSS alliance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, a pivotal political battleground. The announcement came as Gandhi delivered a speech in Patna, highlighting socioeconomic disparities.

In his address, Gandhi criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments regarding India's Independence, emphasizing a perceived undermining of the nation's constitutional achievements. He articulated the ideological contest between inclusivity and regressive values promoted by certain factions.

Gandhi also spotlighted pressing regional concerns like unemployment and paper leaks, urging for a caste census to redress the uneven representation of marginalized communities, advocating for equitable resource distribution and political accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

