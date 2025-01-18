Rahul Gandhi's Call for Ideological Battle in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has pledged to ideologically challenge the BJP-RSS alliance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, a pivotal political battleground. The announcement came as Gandhi delivered a speech in Patna, highlighting socioeconomic disparities.

In his address, Gandhi criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments regarding India's Independence, emphasizing a perceived undermining of the nation's constitutional achievements. He articulated the ideological contest between inclusivity and regressive values promoted by certain factions.

Gandhi also spotlighted pressing regional concerns like unemployment and paper leaks, urging for a caste census to redress the uneven representation of marginalized communities, advocating for equitable resource distribution and political accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)