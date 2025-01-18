Controversy Deepens as Wayanad Congress Leaders Granted Bail

A significant development occurred in Wayanad as the District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan, along with N D Appachan and K K Gopinathan. The trio faces allegations in a case connected to the suicide of party member N M Vijayan and his son.

The court's decision mandates that the accused remain in Wayanad, refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. The lawyer representing Appachan confirmed the bail's conditional nature.

This development has sparked political turbulence, with accusations pointing towards a cooperative bank job scam as the underlying cause of the tragic suicides. The Congress party has launched an internal probe amid allegations brought forward by the ruling CPI(M).

