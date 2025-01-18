Election Turmoil in New Delhi: Allegations Fly in Kejriwal's Campaign
The Aam Aadmi Party alleged an attack on chief Arvind Kejriwal’s car by BJP supporters during New Delhi campaigning. The BJP denied accusations, reporting AAP volunteers attacked their workers instead. A video showed Kejriwal amidst security, with a black cloth waved and a stone thrown at his vehicle.
Tensions erupted in the New Delhi constituency as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's campaign trail turned chaotic. AAP accused BJP supporters of attacking Kejriwal's vehicle.
However, BJP representatives refuted these claims, asserting that their workers were victims of violence by AAP volunteers. Parvesh Verma, BJP's candidate, announced that he was en route to visit party workers injured in the confrontation.
In a tweet, Verma accused Kejriwal of recklessly endangering lives by hitting two youths with his car. Police dismissed the stone-pelting accusation, stating they managed a crowd attempting to display black flags. Footage showed Kejriwal in his car, surrounded by security personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
