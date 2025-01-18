Election Turmoil in New Delhi: Allegations Fly in Kejriwal's Campaign

Tensions erupted in the New Delhi constituency as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's campaign trail turned chaotic. AAP accused BJP supporters of attacking Kejriwal's vehicle.

However, BJP representatives refuted these claims, asserting that their workers were victims of violence by AAP volunteers. Parvesh Verma, BJP's candidate, announced that he was en route to visit party workers injured in the confrontation.

In a tweet, Verma accused Kejriwal of recklessly endangering lives by hitting two youths with his car. Police dismissed the stone-pelting accusation, stating they managed a crowd attempting to display black flags. Footage showed Kejriwal in his car, surrounded by security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)