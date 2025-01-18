Syria Seeks Return to Arab League Spotlight

In a significant political move, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani expressed the country's intention to reclaim its position within the Arab League and partake in the next Arab summit, scheduled to happen in Iraq later this year.

During a joint press conference in Damascus with Hossam Zaki, deputy chief of the Arab League, al-Shibani reiterated Syria's readiness for economic collaboration, especially focusing on reconstruction and infrastructure. Syria was reinstated in the Arab League in 2023 after a decade-long expulsion following Bashar Assad's severe response to uprisings.

The current governing authorities led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are keen to invite investments to enhance the Syrian economy. Furthermore, al-Shibani emphasized Syria's commitment to working with other Arab countries to ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)