Left Menu

Syria Seeks Return to Arab League Spotlight

Syria is keen on rejoining the Arab League and participating in the upcoming Arab summit in Iraq. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani emphasizes Syria's openness to investments and urges Arab nations to aid in infrastructure rebuilding. Syria aims for regional stability and economic revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:55 IST
Syria Seeks Return to Arab League Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant political move, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani expressed the country's intention to reclaim its position within the Arab League and partake in the next Arab summit, scheduled to happen in Iraq later this year.

During a joint press conference in Damascus with Hossam Zaki, deputy chief of the Arab League, al-Shibani reiterated Syria's readiness for economic collaboration, especially focusing on reconstruction and infrastructure. Syria was reinstated in the Arab League in 2023 after a decade-long expulsion following Bashar Assad's severe response to uprisings.

The current governing authorities led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are keen to invite investments to enhance the Syrian economy. Furthermore, al-Shibani emphasized Syria's commitment to working with other Arab countries to ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025