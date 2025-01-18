Left Menu

Celebration Over 8th Pay Commission Formation

BJP leaders praised the Centre's decision to establish the 8th Pay Commission, which promises positive impacts for government employees nationwide. The announcement was met with joy and gratitude, acknowledging the pivotal role these employees play in implementing the Modi government's policies and schemes.

In a significant move, BJP leaders commended the Centre's establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, highlighting its potential benefits for government workers nationwide.

During a press conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj stressed how crucial government employees are in executing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and policies for the public.

The decision has been welcomed warmly by government employees from various regions, who acknowledge the government's attention to their welfare as timely and vital, signaling further benefits for pensioners and potential impacts on the private sector.

