Chhattisgarh's Bold Plan to Combat Naxalism: New Incentives and Policies Rolled Out

Chhattisgarh's new policy offers construction funding, phone networks, and electricity for Naxal-free villages. The state government aims to encourage Naxal surrenders and support victims through skills training, housing, and financial aid. Initiatives include erecting memorials for security personnel, improving accessibility, and restoring markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Chhattisgarh government has introduced a policy to facilitate the surrender of Naxals by offering various incentives to village panchayats that declare themselves free from the Maoist menace.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced that the new initiatives include a sanctioned sum of Rs 1 crore for construction projects, alongside electricity and phone network connectivity to those villages.

As part of the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025, surrendered Naxals will receive accommodations, financial assistance, and skills training to help assimilate them into mainstream society, while memorial statues will honor fallen security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

