Uncertain Prospects: Modi-Yunus Meeting Amid Tensions at BIMSTEC Summit

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday that there are no updates on a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during the upcoming BIMSTEC summit. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "I do not have any update to share at this point in time," regarding the proposed meeting in Bangkok.

Bangladesh has formally requested a bilateral discussion between the two leaders. Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, informed ANI, "We have made a diplomatic approach to India to hold a bilateral meeting between our two leaders on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit." The summit, hosted under Thailand's chairmanship, runs from April 2 to 4, aspiring for a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" region by 2030.

Attendees include leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. However, the likelihood of a formal meeting between PM Modi and Yunus remains uncertain amidst strained India-Bangladesh relations. Key issues, such as border disputes, water sharing, and trade agreements, contribute to the tensions between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)