Rahul Gandhi Rekindles Ties With Lalu Prasad Amid Political Tension

In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a brief tour of Bihar, allocating time to visit RJD president Lalu Prasad. The meeting, set against a backdrop of strained ties, signals possible reconciliation ahead of crucial assembly polls later this year.

Rahul Gandhi was invited to the residence of Lalu Prasad by Tejashwi Yadav, the heir apparent of RJD. Earlier in the day, Gandhi and Yadav had met at a city hotel, laying the groundwork for their subsequent extended discussions.

The meetings of the two influential political figures are seen as pivotal in mending the relationship between Congress and RJD. Recent tensions had arisen due to disputes over seat-sharing and leadership preferences within the opposition coalition, making Gandhi's outreach all the more significant in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)