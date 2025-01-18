Left Menu

Stalin Urges to Defend Democracy Against 'One Nation, One Election'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, criticized the BJP government's 'one nation, one election' policy, urging political allies and democratic forces to oppose it. He argued that it threatens democracy by promoting a unitary state's agenda, potentially undermining regional governance and leading to a one-party rule.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' initiative, calling it a threat to democracy. Speaking at the DMK legal wing's third state conference, Stalin called on BJP allies and democratic forces to resist the move.

He argued that the initiative is a ploy by the BJP to enforce a unitary form of governance across India, aiming to establish one-party dominance. Stalin highlighted concerns over the simultaneous polls being pushed by the ruling party as a means to concentrate power centrally.

The move, according to Stalin, could eventually empower an individual with undue authority, jeopardizing democratic principles. He cautioned that such an amendment might ease Prime Minister Narendra Modi's path to autocratic rule.

