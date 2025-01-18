Top Leaders Convene with President Murmu

In a significant gathering on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This meeting underscores the ongoing political dialogues at the national level.

Pictures of the meeting were shared by the president's office on social media platform X, offering the public a glimpse into this pivotal event.

The posts confirmed that Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Raman Singh were among those who held discussions with the president, reaffirming cooperative political relations in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)