Lisbon Welcomes President Droupadi Murmu with City Key of Honour

President Droupadi Murmu was warmly welcomed in Lisbon, receiving the City Key of Honour and becoming an honorary citizen. The visit underscores the cultural ties and partnership between India and Portugal, highlighting shared values and innovation achievements. The Indian diaspora's contribution to Portugal's society was also celebrated.
President Droupadi Murmu received a warm reception in Lisbon, where she was presented with the City Key of Honour, marking her as an honorary citizen of the city.
During her visit, she emphasized the deep-rooted cultural connections and partnership between India and Portugal, citing shared values and responsibilities in international affairs.
The event also highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora to the social and economic fabric of Portugal, underscoring their role as a foundation for the strong relationship between the two countries.
