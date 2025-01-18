Left Menu

Trump Mulls TikTok Reprieve: A 90-Day Extension on the Horizon

President-elect Donald Trump indicated he might grant TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a ban in the United States. This decision will likely be announced after he assumes office on Monday. The extension is seen as an appropriate measure to reassess the situation.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday his intention to potentially grant TikTok a 90-day extension, delaying the app's impending ban in the U.S. as he prepares to take office on Monday.

Trump disclosed the possible reprieve during an interview with NBC, citing it as an appropriate move given the circumstances.

The decision is expected to be announced officially on Monday, pending further consideration by the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

