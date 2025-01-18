Left Menu

Kejriwal Vows Unfulfilled Promises Will Be Completed in Next Term

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged unfulfilled promises on cleaning the Yamuna, clean drinking water, and road upgrades. He assures completion in the next five years if re-elected. Kejriwal highlighted achievements in power supply and education, promising improvements if the AAP returns to power in the coming assembly elections.

Updated: 18-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:24 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal admitted on Saturday that three key promises remain unfulfilled. These include cleaning the Yamuna River, providing clean drinking water, and upgrading Delhi's roads to European standards. However, he committed to accomplishing these tasks over the next five years if AAP is re-elected in assembly polls.

Speaking at a gathering in Laxmi Bai Nagar, Kejriwal reiterated his commitment to his promises while acknowledging their current incompletion. He revealed that significant progress has begun, particularly with a 24-hour clean water supply inaugurated in a Rajendra Nagar locality, and promised extensive road quality improvements.

Kejriwal also stressed the administration's past achievements, including continuous electricity supply and robust government school education. Highlighting a 99.7 percent success rate in government schools last year, he underscored the importance of education in his governance model. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach on February 5, Kejriwal is positioning these promises and accomplishments as central election issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

