Karina Gould Joins Race to Replace Trudeau
Canadian cabinet minister Karina Gould announced her candidacy in the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party. The House Leader joins Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney in the competition. The new leader will be revealed on March 9.
Karina Gould, Canada's cabinet minister, has officially entered the race to become the next leader of the Liberal Party, succeeding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As the current House Leader, Gould is the third prominent figure to announce her candidacy.
She will contend against other notable candidates, including former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney. The leadership contest is set to conclude on March 9, when the new leader will be announced.
Trudeau's impending departure was revealed in early January, following considerable pressure from within the party due to declining poll numbers. His decision marked the end of more than nine years at the helm.
