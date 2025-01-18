Left Menu

Karina Gould Joins Race to Replace Trudeau

Canadian cabinet minister Karina Gould announced her candidacy in the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party. The House Leader joins Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney in the competition. The new leader will be revealed on March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:27 IST
Karina Gould Joins Race to Replace Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Karina Gould, Canada's cabinet minister, has officially entered the race to become the next leader of the Liberal Party, succeeding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As the current House Leader, Gould is the third prominent figure to announce her candidacy.

She will contend against other notable candidates, including former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney. The leadership contest is set to conclude on March 9, when the new leader will be announced.

Trudeau's impending departure was revealed in early January, following considerable pressure from within the party due to declining poll numbers. His decision marked the end of more than nine years at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025