Trump Returns: Inauguration Flight in Presidential Style

Donald Trump is preparing to return to Washington for his inauguration, traveling on a U.S. government plane provided by Joe Biden. This marks a departure from Trump's usual choice of private flights. The event comes as Biden's administration emphasizes cooperation during the presidential transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 03:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump is set to return to Washington in style for his inauguration, flying aboard a U.S. military plane provided by President Joe Biden. This marks a symbolic gesture of adherence to traditional transition norms.

Trump, known for favoring his own 'Trump Force One,' made the switch to the government aircraft, a specially configured Boeing 757-200 adorned in blue and white. The change indicates a stark contrast from the previous transition period, marked by Trump's refusal to acknowledge Biden's election victory.

In contrast to 2021, when Biden had to use a private jet due to security concerns, the current administration is focusing on a seamless transition. Both Trump's supporters and his family were seen boarding the plane at Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the anticipated festivities in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

