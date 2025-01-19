Trump Returns: Inauguration Flight in Presidential Style

Donald Trump is set to return to Washington in style for his inauguration, flying aboard a U.S. military plane provided by President Joe Biden. This marks a symbolic gesture of adherence to traditional transition norms.

Trump, known for favoring his own 'Trump Force One,' made the switch to the government aircraft, a specially configured Boeing 757-200 adorned in blue and white. The change indicates a stark contrast from the previous transition period, marked by Trump's refusal to acknowledge Biden's election victory.

In contrast to 2021, when Biden had to use a private jet due to security concerns, the current administration is focusing on a seamless transition. Both Trump's supporters and his family were seen boarding the plane at Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the anticipated festivities in Washington.

