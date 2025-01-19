Trump Returns: Inauguration Flight in Presidential Style
Donald Trump is preparing to return to Washington for his inauguration, traveling on a U.S. government plane provided by Joe Biden. This marks a departure from Trump's usual choice of private flights. The event comes as Biden's administration emphasizes cooperation during the presidential transition.
Donald Trump is set to return to Washington in style for his inauguration, flying aboard a U.S. military plane provided by President Joe Biden. This marks a symbolic gesture of adherence to traditional transition norms.
Trump, known for favoring his own 'Trump Force One,' made the switch to the government aircraft, a specially configured Boeing 757-200 adorned in blue and white. The change indicates a stark contrast from the previous transition period, marked by Trump's refusal to acknowledge Biden's election victory.
In contrast to 2021, when Biden had to use a private jet due to security concerns, the current administration is focusing on a seamless transition. Both Trump's supporters and his family were seen boarding the plane at Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the anticipated festivities in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
