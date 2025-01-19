Left Menu

Global News Briefs: From Trump's Plans to International Tensions

This summary covers significant world events, including the German ambassador's warning about Trump's constitutional changes, international police support in Haiti, Russian attacks on Ukraine, Israel's ceasefire with Gaza, protests in South Korea, and Malaysia's ASEAN leadership. It highlights global political, security, and diplomatic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 05:24 IST
Germany's ambassador to the U.S. has issued a warning about President-elect Donald Trump's intention to reshape the nation's constitutional framework, a move he says would concentrate power with the presidency. The document reveals concerns over law enforcement and media independence in an impending Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Kenya dispatched over 200 police officers to Haiti to support a security mission against rising gang violence. This move is part of a broader international effort, with 3,100 troops pledged, but few countries have deployed their forces to date.

In Ukraine, Russian military strikes resulted in six fatalities, including three in Kyiv. Ukrainian defense systems engaged a combined drone and missile attack, while southern regions faced additional hostilities. Officials reported ongoing tensions amid these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

