Global News Briefs: From Trump's Plans to International Tensions

Germany's ambassador to the U.S. has issued a warning about President-elect Donald Trump's intention to reshape the nation's constitutional framework, a move he says would concentrate power with the presidency. The document reveals concerns over law enforcement and media independence in an impending Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Kenya dispatched over 200 police officers to Haiti to support a security mission against rising gang violence. This move is part of a broader international effort, with 3,100 troops pledged, but few countries have deployed their forces to date.

In Ukraine, Russian military strikes resulted in six fatalities, including three in Kyiv. Ukrainian defense systems engaged a combined drone and missile attack, while southern regions faced additional hostilities. Officials reported ongoing tensions amid these attacks.

