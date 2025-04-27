Qatar's Role in Elusive Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

Efforts to establish a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have seen some progress, according to Qatar's prime minister. However, the path to a comprehensive peace agreement remains challenging. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani highlighted the need for a common goal in negotiations.

Talks continue amid reports that Mossad Director David Barnea recently traveled to Doha to engage in discussions. Qatar has emerged as a key mediator, hosting these highly sensitive negotiations involving top officials from both sides.

Tensions persist over the conditions of any potential agreements, with Israel demanding the release of hostages and Hamas insisting on definitive steps towards ending the conflict. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate as the war rages on.

(With inputs from agencies.)