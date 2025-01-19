Left Menu

Massive Protests Erupt in Washington Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

Thousands gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump's policies before his inauguration as the 47th President. Organized by People's March, the demonstration coincides with Trump’s arrival for inauguration events and vocalizes opposition to his policies and supporters, including Elon Musk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:56 IST
Massive Protests Erupt in Washington Ahead of Trump's Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Washington in defiance of Donald Trump's impending inauguration as the next President of the United States. The event was organized by a coalition of nonprofit organizations under the People's March banner.

The protest, coinciding with Trump's arrival in the capital, brought together a diverse group of organizations including the Women's March, Abortion Action Now, and Planned Parenthood. This gathering marks a continuation of a tradition that began during Trump's first inauguration.

The protestors decried Trump's policies, chanting slogans in support of equality and justice. Law enforcement noted that these demonstrations are part of several mass events planned for the weekend, highlighting the contentious atmosphere surrounding the inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025