Massive Protests Erupt in Washington Ahead of Trump's Inauguration
Thousands gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump's policies before his inauguration as the 47th President. Organized by People's March, the demonstration coincides with Trump’s arrival for inauguration events and vocalizes opposition to his policies and supporters, including Elon Musk.
- Country:
- United States
Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Washington in defiance of Donald Trump's impending inauguration as the next President of the United States. The event was organized by a coalition of nonprofit organizations under the People's March banner.
The protest, coinciding with Trump's arrival in the capital, brought together a diverse group of organizations including the Women's March, Abortion Action Now, and Planned Parenthood. This gathering marks a continuation of a tradition that began during Trump's first inauguration.
The protestors decried Trump's policies, chanting slogans in support of equality and justice. Law enforcement noted that these demonstrations are part of several mass events planned for the weekend, highlighting the contentious atmosphere surrounding the inauguration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Strengthening Ties: Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump Forge Alliances
Giorgia Meloni's Unplanned Florida Rendezvous with Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph
Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit: A Private Journey Amid Political Undercurrents