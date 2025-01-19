Strategic Coordination: RSS and BJP Leadership Converge Pre-Election
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized a coordination meeting with BJP and allied organizations. Key leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others attended. The meeting, held every six months, is significant as local body elections approach, especially after the Mahayuti alliance's previous electoral success.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convened a strategic meeting alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials and allied organizations to discuss upcoming plans and strategies, according to an RSS functionary.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the two-day event, where Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and other BJP leaders were also in attendance. Representatives from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and other allied groups joined the session that comes at a crucial time with local body elections on the horizon.
Atul Limaye, RSS joint secretary, chaired this regular meeting, held every six months to assess the organization's progress. The session is noteworthy as it follows the substantial victory in the Maharashtra polls by the Mahayuti alliance, comprised of the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.
