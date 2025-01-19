The Risk of Oligarchy in Modern Democracies

In his farewell address, outgoing US President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about the emergence of an oligarchy in America, one of extreme wealth and influence that threatens democracy itself.

Concerns have mounted around billionaires, like tech moguls visiting Donald Trump post-election, wielding significant sway over public policy.

The situation isn't unique to the US. Australia too faces similar challenges, with affluent media owners influencing policy, underscoring the global need to strengthen democratic institutions and mitigate misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)