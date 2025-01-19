Left Menu

Biden's South Carolina Farewell: A Tribute to His Presidential Roots

Joe Biden is spending his last day in South Carolina to honor the state that was pivotal in his 2020 presidential win. Accompanied by Jill Biden, he plans to speak at a local church and visit the International African American Museum. The visit is a gesture of gratitude.

Joe Biden is marking his final full day before office handover in South Carolina, the state that played a crucial role in his 2020 election triumph. With a legacy rooted in the Democratic primary, Biden returns to express gratitude to South Carolina's voters.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the president will visit Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. He aims to honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday dedicated to the civil rights leader.

Further, they will tour the International African American Museum, located on a historic waterfront site, highlighting the journey of enslaved Africans to the U.S. His visit touches on the significance of South Carolina in the African American experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

