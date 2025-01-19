Biden's South Carolina Farewell: A Tribute to His Presidential Roots

Joe Biden is marking his final full day before office handover in South Carolina, the state that played a crucial role in his 2020 election triumph. With a legacy rooted in the Democratic primary, Biden returns to express gratitude to South Carolina's voters.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the president will visit Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. He aims to honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday dedicated to the civil rights leader.

Further, they will tour the International African American Museum, located on a historic waterfront site, highlighting the journey of enslaved Africans to the U.S. His visit touches on the significance of South Carolina in the African American experience.

