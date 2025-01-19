Left Menu

Divya Sathyaraj Joins DMK: A New Political Journey Begins

Divya Sathyaraj, daughter of actor Sathyaraj, has officially joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Inspired by DMK's visionary leaders, Divya aims to work for equality and social justice, echoing her father's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:15 IST
  • India

Nutritionist Divya Sathyaraj, daughter of acclaimed actor Sathyaraj, has formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in a ceremony overseen by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Sunday.

The event saw the presence of DMK MP T R Baalu and state ministers P K Sekar Babu and K N Nehru. In her official statement, Divya expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to begin this new political chapter, thanking both Chief Minister Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for their support.

Divya Sathyaraj, influenced by the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi (Dr Kalaignar) and the egalitarian principles of E V Ramasamy Periyar, aims to contribute to social justice and equality in Tamil Nadu. Declaring her commitment on social media, she attributed her motivation to her father Sathyaraj's teachings on principled living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

