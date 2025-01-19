TikTok Turmoil: Trump's Dance with Data Security
President-elect Donald Trump is exploring options to continue TikTok's operations in the U.S. with safeguards for data security. Discussions involve retaining Chinese ownership with U.S.-based data protection or enforcing a sale by parent company ByteDance. Opinions on this approach differ among U.S. lawmakers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:40 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is considering allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the U.S. if data security concerns are addressed, according to incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
The social media app ceased operations for American users following a legal ban due to concerns over data misuse by Chinese officials.
Uncertainty surrounds TikTok's future as discussions about continued Chinese ownership versus a potential forced sale by parent company ByteDance unfold among U.S. lawmakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
