Atishi's Crowdfunding Triumph: A Testament to Clean Politics

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi successfully concluded her 'Donate for Atishi' crowdfunding campaign on Sunday, raising an impressive Rs 40 lakh to fund her bid in the approaching assembly elections.

With contributions from more than 740 supporters, Atishi swiftly hit her target within just a week, underscoring public endorsement of the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to clean and transformative politics.

Expressing gratitude, Atishi said the trust and generosity of her supporters inspire her commitment to improving Delhi. The collected funds will aid in covering her election expenses as she seeks to retain her seat in the Kalkaji constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)