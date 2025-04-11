Left Menu

Protest and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act

Students from Aliah University, Kolkata, staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, demanding its repeal. The BJP plans a public awareness campaign to highlight the Act's benefits. The Act, effective April 8, aims to benefit poor Muslims and women by better utilizing Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:12 IST
On Friday, students from Aliah University in Kolkata organized a rally to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling for its withdrawal. The rally saw demonstrators temporarily block Park Circus's busy seven-point crossing after overcoming police barricades.

The protesting students voiced their disapproval of what they perceive as discriminatory practices against their community, despite the BJP's assurances of inclusive growth with its 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' slogan. Participants demanded the repeal of the law.

In response, the BJP announced a two-week public awareness campaign starting April 20, aimed primarily at the Muslim community. The campaign seeks to educate the public about the Act's benefits, countering opposition criticism. BJP President J P Nadda emphasized that the amended law, in effect since April 8, will enable the efficient use of Waqf properties for the benefit of poor Muslims and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

