Left Menu

Veteran Politician Abdur Razzak Mollah Passes Away, Leaving a Void in Bengal Politics

Abdur Razzak Mollah, former West Bengal minister and veteran politician, died at his ancestral home in South 24 Parganas after battling age-related ailments. Known for his expertise in rural and agricultural issues, his death is considered a significant loss to Bengal's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:41 IST
Veteran Politician Abdur Razzak Mollah Passes Away, Leaving a Void in Bengal Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran West Bengal politician Abdur Razzak Mollah passed away at his ancestral home in South 24 Parganas, leaving a significant void in the state's political arena. The Trinamool Congress leader, aged in his eighties, succumbed to various age-related ailments, according to party sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, referring to Mollah as a respected colleague whose expertise in rural and agricultural matters was unparalleled. Despite their ideological differences in the past, Banerjee highlighted how Mollah's vast knowledge made his transition to the 'Ma-Mati-Manush' government seamless.

Previously serving as Minister for Land and Land Reforms under the Left Front government, Mollah also established the Bharatiya Naybichar Party after being expelled from the CPI(M). He later joined the TMC, winning the Bhangar seat in 2016, and served as Minister of Food Processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025