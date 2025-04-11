Veteran Politician Abdur Razzak Mollah Passes Away, Leaving a Void in Bengal Politics

Veteran West Bengal politician Abdur Razzak Mollah passed away at his ancestral home in South 24 Parganas, leaving a significant void in the state's political arena. The Trinamool Congress leader, aged in his eighties, succumbed to various age-related ailments, according to party sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, referring to Mollah as a respected colleague whose expertise in rural and agricultural matters was unparalleled. Despite their ideological differences in the past, Banerjee highlighted how Mollah's vast knowledge made his transition to the 'Ma-Mati-Manush' government seamless.

Previously serving as Minister for Land and Land Reforms under the Left Front government, Mollah also established the Bharatiya Naybichar Party after being expelled from the CPI(M). He later joined the TMC, winning the Bhangar seat in 2016, and served as Minister of Food Processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)