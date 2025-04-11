Digital Warfare: The Phantom Armies Influencing Philippine Politics

A sophisticated network of fake social media accounts sprang into action, vigorously defending former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte after his arrest by the International Criminal Court over his controversial drug policies.

According to research by Israeli tech firm Cyabra, shared with Reuters, roughly one-third of accounts discussing the incident on platform X, supportive of Duterte and criticizing the court, were not authentic. These accounts operated with a complexity that masked their fictitious nature, Cyabra reported.

This aggressive spread of disinformation is influencing the dialogue around the Southeast Asian nation's upcoming mid-term elections, offering an alarming insight into the evolution of digital disinformation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)