Inclusive Development vs. Power Politics: Modi's Vision for India

In a pointed critique of opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that power-driven parties are preoccupied with advancing their families, whereas the current administration prioritizes inclusive development. Addressing a gathering after the launch of 44 infrastructure projects valued at Rs 3,880 crore, he affirmed, 'Our guiding mantra has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and we pursue this ethos to improve the lives of all citizens.'

Modi contrasted his party's approach with that of power-hungry factions, who, according to him, prioritize political gamesmanship and family-based agendas over national interests. 'These entities leverage familial support for growth, with their fundamental motto being 'parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development),' he stated during his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

The event saw the inauguration of several rural development initiatives, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new anganwadi centers, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, as noted by Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma. Modi also inaugurated a transit hostel and police barracks at the police lines and four new rural roads, with Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)