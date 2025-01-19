German Concerns Over Trump's Second Term: A Diplomatic Perspective

The German ambassador to Washington, Andreas Michaelis, has voiced serious concerns about the potential consequences of a second Donald Trump presidency in the U.S., according to a report submitted to Berlin.

The confidential document, disclosed to several media outlets, outlines fears of a significant shift in the balance of power within the U.S. political system, predicting a concentration of authority in the Presidency, undermining Congress, law enforcement, and the media.

Despite these concerns, the German Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong ties with the U.S., emphasizing the democratic process that brought Trump to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)