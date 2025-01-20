Trump's Triumphant Return: MAGA's Resurgence

President-elect Donald Trump returned to Washington to consult privately with Republican senators, gearing up for events celebrating his re-ascension and the 'Make America Great Again' movement. This comes amid political divides, as he prepares for his inauguration.

On Sunday, Trump met key GOP leaders over breakfast at Blair House, strategizing last-minute plans before his return to the White House. Supporters, clad in festive attire, took part in celebrations near the White House, chanting 'MAGA.'

Trump remains a divisive figure, despite a significant election victory. With the inauguration approaching, he aims to address national unity while navigating controversies like the TikTok ban. He hints at an executive order to delay prohibitions, suggesting potential deals with China.

