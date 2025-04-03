Left Menu

Echoes of Resilience: Mahrang Baloch's Call for Unity from Jail

In a poignant letter from Huda Jail, Mahrang Baloch, a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, applauds the steadfastness of her fellow activists. She urges them to continue their peaceful resistance and support the families of the forcibly disappeared, reinforcing the strength and determination of their collective struggle.

Updated: 03-04-2025 14:56 IST
Representative Image (Image: X@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

Mahrang Baloch, a leading figure in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has penned a powerful letter from Quetta's Huda Jail. Addressing her fellow activists, she lauded their commitment to justice and human rights amid the harsh conditions of their struggle, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In her letter, Baloch described the isolation she faces in detention, yet emphasized the hope and pride she feels hearing of her comrades' unwavering efforts. She urged them to persist with their nonviolent resistance, despite attempts to undermine their movement. Her words convey a deep sense of duty and courage among the activists.

Baloch made a heartfelt appeal to support families of the forcibly disappeared and commended the resilience of her peers, highlighting their perseverance as a beacon of strength. She called for unity, patience, and an unyielding spirit, underscoring the movement's reliance on collective courage and resolve to achieve justice.

