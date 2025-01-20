Trump's Return Sparks TikTok Revival in U.S.

TikTok has announced the restoration of its service in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump promised to revive the app once he returns to power. This move follows his previous efforts to ban the app over data security concerns linked to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Tensions between the U.S. and China remain, as Trump's administration seeks to safeguard national security and ensure that TikTok eventually cuts ties with its Chinese ownership. The app, which faced service interruptions, plans to fully restore access while negotiations continue.

With a previous executive order demanding divestment, alternative solutions are being explored. Some Republican lawmakers urge strict adherence to the law. Meanwhile, other ByteDance-owned apps like CapCut and Lemon8 remain unavailable in the U.S., fueling further debate over China-linked tech in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)