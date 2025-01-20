The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held meetings with counterparts from Australia and Japan to discuss QUAD and bilateral relations. Initiated by the Trump administration, QUAD includes Australia, India, Japan, and the USA, with a priority to enhance the India-US relationship, particularly under the leadership of Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, focusing on QUAD and bilateral relations. The alliance, conceptualized by the Trump administration, now stands as a major focal point under Joe Biden's leadership.
Marco Rubio, poised to become Secretary of State, will prioritize QUAD-related ministerial meetings, underscoring the grouping's elevated importance under the Trump administration's second term.
With QUAD ministers attending Trump's US presidential inauguration, future diplomatic efforts may bolster connections among these nations, as noted in Jaishankar's social media posts after meeting with Australia's Penny Wong and Japan's Takeshi Iwaya.
