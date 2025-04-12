Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Waqf Bill: Political Accusations Fly

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of inciting communal tension after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was signed by the President after heated debates. Amidst violent clashes and arrests in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state will not implement the Act.

Updated: 12-04-2025 18:17 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has accused the BJP of systematically inciting communal tension following the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The legislation, which has stirred heated debates in Parliament, received the President's assent earlier this week.

Multiple parties have contested the bill's constitutional validity in the Supreme Court. O'Brien critiqued the BJP-RSS approach, alleging that it has led to an increase in communal unrest across states, with media shaping narratives against state governments.

Violence erupted in West Bengal, specifically in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, linked to the Waqf Act. Following the clashes and two reported deaths, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared the state's decision to not enforce the Act, redirecting questions to the Central government.

