Stacy Dixon Takes Center Stage in Trump's Intelligence Appointments

Stacy Dixon is expected to lead as the acting director of national intelligence under President-elect Donald Trump. Myles noted that Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for director needs Senate approval. Dixon's role comes amid Trump's pledge to declassify documents related to high-profile assassinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:43 IST
Stacy Dixon is poised to become the acting director of national intelligence for President-elect Donald Trump, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Dixon, who has been the principal deputy director since August 2021, will temporarily hold the top intelligence post while former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by Trump, awaits Senate confirmation for the director position.

Dixon's appointment coincides with Trump's promise to declassify documents concerning the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., highlighting ongoing debates about government transparency.

