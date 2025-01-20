A Unique Rally on the Eve of Power Transition: Trump and Musk Set to Transform Governance

Just before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump organized an unconventional rally in Washington, underscoring his plans to initiate swift executive actions. These include over 200 expected signings on Monday focusing on border security and reversing Biden's directives.

The rally was reminiscent of Trump's campaign events, complete with loyal supporters and familiar speakers. Notably present was Tesla's Elon Musk, who praised the upcoming changes and his new role heading the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration.

As Trump's populist base and corporate allies, like Musk, come together, tensions over policies such as H1-B visas may arise. The rally sets a unique tone as Trump prepares to take office, emphasizing his commitment to drastic governmental changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)