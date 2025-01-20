Political Tensions Escalate: AAP Accuses BJP's Verma of Attack Plot
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar accuses BJP leader Parvesh Verma of orchestrating an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that video evidence contradicts Verma's claims. Verma rebuts, alleging Kejriwal's vehicle hit a BJP worker and questioning Kejriwal's confidence in upcoming elections. Both parties exchange allegations ahead of the Delhi polls.
The Aam Aadmi Party has issued serious allegations against BJP leader Parvesh Verma. According to AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, Verma orchestrated an attack on the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. Kakkar insists that video footage reveals Verma's narrative as a fabrication intended to shield known criminals.
In response, Parvesh Verma has refuted the accusations, claiming that it was Kejriwal's vehicle that endangered a BJP worker. Verma further argued that Kejriwal faces backlash across Delhi with voters demanding answers and displaying protest symbols. He implied that the Delhi public has been misrepresented by AAP as aggressors.
Moreover, Verma questioned Kejriwal's confidence regarding the assembly elections, alleging that Kejriwal fears losing. He cited instances of job-related inquiries by Valmiki community members allegedly resulting in violent retaliation by AAP. Verma has also criticized the Election Commission and the police for inaction, calling for legal action against Kejriwal and his driver.
