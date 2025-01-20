Stronger US-India Alliance: Impact on Global Diplomacy in Trump's Second Term

A stronger alignment between India and the United States is anticipated during Donald Trump's second term, potentially boosting diplomatic efforts on pressing global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as noted by Khanderao Kand, founder of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).

With President-elect Trump returning to the White House, experts foresee a more mature and distinct approach compared to the current administration, particularly focusing on policy alignment in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

Expectations are high for enhanced cooperation on unresolved issues from the Indian foreign policy perspective, and trade barriers such as tariffs may see resolutions, promoting seamless progress in US-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)