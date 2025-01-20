Left Menu

Delhi's Declining Infrastructure Sparks Political Controversy

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticizes the AAP government for deteriorating infrastructure in Delhi, likening it to Sudan. She highlights issues like broken roads, overflowing sewers, and contaminated water. The political climate is tense with upcoming elections involving AAP, BJP, and Congress on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:09 IST
AAP MP Swati Maliwal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal lambasted the AAP-led Delhi government over the city's crumbling infrastructure, cautioning against turning the national capital into a 'Sudan-like' state. Maliwal urges preservation of Delhi's identity amid worsening civic conditions.

Highlighting dire issues, Maliwal pointed out broken roads, overflowing sewers, and the prevalence of contaminated water in several neighborhoods. According to Maliwal, residents in areas like Dwarka and Bhalswa slums face serious health risks due to inadequate water supply and sanitation.

The political tension escalates as Delhi braces for a three-way election battle. The poll stage is set between AAP, BJP, and Congress, with residents voting on February 5 and results to be declared on February 8, intensifying scrutiny on the current administration's handling of civic amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

