Delhi's Declining Infrastructure Sparks Political Controversy

In a fierce critique, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal lambasted the AAP-led Delhi government over the city's crumbling infrastructure, cautioning against turning the national capital into a 'Sudan-like' state. Maliwal urges preservation of Delhi's identity amid worsening civic conditions.

Highlighting dire issues, Maliwal pointed out broken roads, overflowing sewers, and the prevalence of contaminated water in several neighborhoods. According to Maliwal, residents in areas like Dwarka and Bhalswa slums face serious health risks due to inadequate water supply and sanitation.

The political tension escalates as Delhi braces for a three-way election battle. The poll stage is set between AAP, BJP, and Congress, with residents voting on February 5 and results to be declared on February 8, intensifying scrutiny on the current administration's handling of civic amenities.

