Elections Heat Up: BJP's Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP and Congress of Aligning with 'Tukde Tukde' Gang

In a fiery press conference, BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Thakur accused these parties of standing 'shoulder to shoulder' with the so-called 'tukde tukde' gang, questioning their patriotism and alliances.

Thakur further charged former AAP leader Tahir Hussain with inciting riots and defaming the country, while pointing fingers at AAP and Congress for casting doubts over the Batla House incident. These accusations add fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's convoy.

Amidst the charged atmosphere, Delhi is poised for assembly elections on February 5, with a notable contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. Accusations and counter-accusations persist as political figures remain embroiled in a war of words.

