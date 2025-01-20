Trump's Target List: Allies, Adversaries, and Accusations

Donald Trump has reiterated his determination to pursue investigations or legal action against a variety of political adversaries, intelligence officials, and tech executives after his potential return to the presidency.

During his presidential campaign, Trump actively called for probes into Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and others, accusing them of various transgressions, with some of these allegations stemming from issues that emerged during his first administration and afterward.

Trump's intense focus includes taking aim at former intelligence officials involved in the Russia investigation, as well as members of the tech industry he accuses of interfering in elections. Public statements echo his intentions, although in interviews, Trump softened his stance, suggesting investigations might only proceed if there was substantial evidence of wrongdoing.

