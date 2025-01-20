Left Menu

Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani Hospitalized at Presiding Officers’ Conference

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was hospitalized in Bihar after feeling unwell during the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference. He has since recovered and plans to return to Rajasthan. Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav confirmed Devnani's health and ruled out a cardiac arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was hospitalized after experiencing uneasiness at the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference held in Bihar.

According to Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Devnani's condition has improved, and he is eager to return to Rajasthan. Arrangements are being made for his departure.

Notably, Yadav dismissed media speculation suggesting Devnani suffered a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the conference focusing on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution and the role of legislative bodies in upholding constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

