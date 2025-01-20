Left Menu

France's Call to Resist: Bayrou's Stance on Trump's Policies

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned that both France and Europe must confront U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies to avoid becoming marginalized. He highlighted America's domineering stance using economic tools, urging for proactive measures to protect Europe's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:43 IST
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has issued a stark warning to France and Europe regarding the potential impacts of policies instituted by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking at a New Year's event in Pau, Bayrou cautioned that the U.S. is adopting a domineering political style through economic means.

Bayrou emphasized that the United States is utilizing its currency and industrial strategies to attract global investments and research, which could threaten the economic and political stature of European nations on the world stage.

The Prime Minister urged Europe to stand firm against this tide, stressing that inaction would inevitably lead to Europe being dominated and marginalised. His comments underscore the need for strategic resistance to safeguard national interests against aggressive U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

