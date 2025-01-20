Left Menu

BJP and AAP Clash Over Unkept Promises Ahead of Delhi Elections

As Delhi elections approach, BJP accuses AAP of failing to fulfill promises over ten years in power, including education and infrastructure improvements. AAP counters with a satirical publication on BJP's alleged unachieved promises. The electoral battle intensifies as each party aims to sway voter opinion.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not delivering on their promises during their decade-long governance of the national capital. Singh claims that New Delhi's constituency is frustrated with unkept commitments, posing serious questions to AAP.

Accusations are flying as Singh states that AAP dismisses those who demand clarity on their assurances as 'goons or political activists.' BJP leader and former AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot expressed confidence in a BJP victory, arguing that even AAP's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal knows their chances are slim.

BJP has spotlighted unmet pledges, including cleaning the Yamuna, improving education, healthcare, and road maintenance. In response, the AAP released a satirical book titled 'Achievements of BJP in Delhi,' detailing allegedly unfulfilled promises by the BJP-led central government. As the election draws near, both parties are on a collision course in a bid to win voters' allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

