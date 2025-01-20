The Return of Trump: A New Era Begins

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the U.S. president on Monday, marking the start of what promises to be a turbulent four-year term. He is poised to challenge executive power norms, address immigration laws, and reshape America's global role.

The inauguration marks a comeback for Trump, who weathered two impeachment trials, an indictment, and two assassination attempts. The ceremony will be held indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a first in 40 years due to extreme cold.

Trump's return heralds a wave of executive actions to be signed immediately after taking office, focusing on immigration, energy, and tariffs. Trump aims to overhaul federal government policies with a contentious agenda aimed at reshaping America.

(With inputs from agencies.)