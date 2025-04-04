Legal Clash Over Erroneous Deportation Highlights Immigration Crackdown
A Maryland judge will hear arguments on the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man detained under President Trump's immigration policies. The case highlights the U.S. administration's use of controversial legal maneuvers against alleged gang members, raising questions about their implementation and errors.
A Maryland federal court is set to become the battleground in a contentious immigration case. On Friday, arguments will unfold regarding the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man removed under an agreement between the Trump administration and El Salvador.
Abrego Garcia's legal team will appear before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis at 1 p.m., seeking an order compelling the U.S. government to request his return from El Salvador. Despite acknowledging the error in deporting Abrego Garcia, the administration maintains it lacks the legal authority to repatriate him.
This development marks another critical point in the Trump administration's aggressive immigration strategy. The issue arose after Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported on a flight despite having a judicial order protecting him from deportation. Lawyers argue that no corrective actions have been undertaken by the U.S. yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Mega-Prison in El Salvador: The Controversial Detention of Migrants and Alleged Gang Members
Tensions Rise at Shambhu Border as Police Dismantle Barricades
Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance
Seeking Justice: The Legacy of Tokyo's Nerve Gas Attack
Punjab Police Bust Major Drug and Hawala Racket