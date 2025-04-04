Legal Clash Over Erroneous Deportation Highlights Immigration Crackdown

A Maryland federal court is set to become the battleground in a contentious immigration case. On Friday, arguments will unfold regarding the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man removed under an agreement between the Trump administration and El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia's legal team will appear before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis at 1 p.m., seeking an order compelling the U.S. government to request his return from El Salvador. Despite acknowledging the error in deporting Abrego Garcia, the administration maintains it lacks the legal authority to repatriate him.

This development marks another critical point in the Trump administration's aggressive immigration strategy. The issue arose after Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported on a flight despite having a judicial order protecting him from deportation. Lawyers argue that no corrective actions have been undertaken by the U.S. yet.

