India Enacts Stringent Immigration and Foreigners Law: A New Era of Immigration Control

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday signed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, into law, marking a significant overhaul in India's approach to managing foreign visitors. This legislation, officially enacted on April 4, 2025, introduces rigorous measures against illegal immigration.

The law imposes strict penalties on individuals using forged or fraudulent travel documents to enter, stay in, or exit India, with jail terms up to seven years and fines reaching Rs 10 lakh. Institutions such as hotels and educational centers are now mandated to report foreign nationals to aid in managing overstays.

In addition, international airlines and ships must provide advance passenger information to Indian authorities. This enforcement replaces four older acts, creating a unified legal framework for immigration and foreigner management, emphasizing rigorous checks and balances on those who enter or reside within the country.

