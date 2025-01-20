Left Menu

Trump's Historic Return: New Era of Change

Donald Trump, overcoming immense political challenges, has been sworn in as the 47th U.S. president. Taking swift action, Trump is set to implement numerous executive orders focusing on immigration, fossil fuels, and civil service reforms. The inauguration marks a significant moment in American politics as Trump begins his second term.

Updated: 20-01-2025 19:54 IST
Donald Trump, who has overcome impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts, is now set to begin his second term as the 47th president of the United States. This signifies the return of Republican dominance in Washington, as Trump seeks to reshape the country's institutions.

With a flurry of executive orders awaiting his signature, Trump aims to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development, and reduce civil service protections for government workers. His inaugural address heralds the dawn of 'a thrilling new era of national success' as he rolls out what he calls 'the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.'

The bitterly cold weather altered traditional inaugural events, shifting Trump's swearing-in ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years. Supporters gathered at various spots in Washington to witness the event. Trump's presence marks a unique political comeback as he solidifies his hold over the Republican Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

