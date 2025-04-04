Left Menu

Trump's Tax Agenda Test Senate Republican Unity

Senate Republicans are taking an initial step toward advancing President Trump's significant tax cut agenda, despite concerns over insufficient spending cuts. Analysts estimate the plan may add $5.8 trillion to federal debt. The proposal includes extensions of 2017 tax cuts and promises extensive spending cuts.

Senate Republicans are gearing up for a crucial procedural vote on Thursday, aiming to advance President Donald Trump's ambitious tax cut agenda. This move comes amidst apprehensions about insufficient spending cuts attached to the proposal.

According to nonpartisan analysts, the measure, also addressing tighter border enforcement and increased military spending, could potentially add a staggering $5.8 trillion to federal debt over the next decade. This vote follows the White House's reassurances to Republican lawmakers of Trump's support for deep spending cuts.

Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul, a known fiscal hawk, has expressed potential opposition due to a proposed $5 trillion increase in the borrowing limit. Despite this, hardliners like Senator Ron Johnson have signaled their support, following commitments from the White House to curtail spending.

