Turbulent Return: Trump's Second Inauguration

Donald Trump returns to the office as U.S. President, promising a transformative agenda. His inauguration follows a tumultuous comeback involving impeachment trials and legal battles. Trump plans to exert executive power, emphasizing border security and rescinding various policies. The ceremony marks a controversial moment in American political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:00 IST
Trump

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the U.S. President on Monday, marking a return to power with promises of sweeping changes. His administration has outlined immediate plans targeting border security, and a pledge to rethink America's global role.

The inauguration represents a notable comeback for Trump, who navigated two impeachment trials and a felony conviction to regain his position. In a striking move, the ceremony will take place indoors due to harsh weather conditions, recalling the charged atmosphere four years ago when his supporters stormed the Capitol.

With Republican control in Congress, Trump enters office poised to execute a series of executive actions, some of which have already sparked controversy. His agenda includes restoring the federal death penalty and mandating gender assignments on official documents, setting the tone for a divisive start to his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

